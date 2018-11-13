Italy brings together Libya rivals on conference sidelines

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for a Libya conference in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Representatives of Libya's quarrelling factions and of countries keen on stabilizing the North African nation started meetings in Sicily Monday, as Italy encourages a political settlement that could bolster the fight against Islamic militants and stop illegal migrants from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe's southern shores. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (Antonio Calanni)