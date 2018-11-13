Head-on collision kills two

SARASOTA (WWSB) -North port police are investigating a head-on collision that killed two people tonight.
Our crews are currently on their way to investigate the scene on River Road, near East River Road.
Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for North Port Police tells us they’ve shut down a big chunk of the two-lane road.
He also tells us the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. but the roads are still not passable and you should avoid this route at all costs.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until next of kin are notified.
