Greek Chicken Souvlaki from Popi’s Place | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Check out this recipe from Popi Ameres of Popi’s Place!
Greek Chicken Souvlaki
By: Kalliopi (Popi Ameres), Popis Place Restaurants
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
4- Chicken Breast
½ Cup Olive Oil
½ Tsp Salt
1 Tsp Pepper
½ Tsp Oregano
3- Crushed Garlic Cloves
2 Tbs Vinegar
2 Tbs Lemon Juice
Method
Cut up the chicken into cubes. In a bowl combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic and spices. Place the cubes of chicken into the mixture and place in the refrigerator overnight. Place the chicken on skewers. The chicken can be baked or grilled. Serve over Greek Salad or with Pita Bread and Tzatziki.
