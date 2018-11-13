Get ready to pack your bags, Allegiant Air is now offering nine new routes ahead of the holidays

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Big news out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport where you will have more flight options!
Allegiant Air is adding nine new routes. The new routes is bringing in a bulk of business and customers into the the airport.
Allegiant’s Public Relations Specialist Zach Kramer says travelers can now start booking before the holidays.
“These are all non-stop ultra low cost flights that are going to be twice weekly and year round”, says Kramer.
New routes will go to a list of destinations including Asheville, North Carolina; Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York.
The additional new routes will draw nearly 160,000 new travelers to SRQ Airport, causing a big economic boost and a few million dollars being poured into the airport.
“We’re expecting tens of thousands of new travelers into the area. Really we’ve seen the demand for these flights. Sarasota Bradenton is a beautiful area , so many people want to come here to experience everything it has to offer”, says Kramer.
Over the last 12 months non- stop flights have more than doubled.
The airports’s President and CEO, Rick Piccolo, says a few months ago there were only 17 non-stop routes and now they’ll be 26 with the addition of new routes.
One way fares on new routes will start as low as $45.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.