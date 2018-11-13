Flag raising ceremony held at Freedom Elementary school in honor of Veteran’s Day

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - One local elementary school held a flag raising ceremony to honor veterans for their national holiday.
On Tuesday morning, Freedom Elementary School invited parents, teachers and veterans around the community to celebrate the service many men and women have devoted for the United States.
The celebration included choir performances, presentations from local school officials and, most importantly, interaction among veterans with the students about their experience.
Students were able to watch and participate in the flag raising in front of the school and understand this important day.
A little known fact: Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.
Take a look at the video above to watch how one veteran explains what freedom means to him.
