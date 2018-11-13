First Alert Weather: Cooler weather days away

Sarasota (WWSB) - Another warm day on the Suncoast but cooler weather is just days away. Today will again feature a mix of sun and fair weather clouds with a high well above the normal. The last two days saw record high temperatures with 88 each day. We will get close to that again today but may not break another record. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon with light to medium fasting moving showers lifting from south to north.