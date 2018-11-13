First Alert Weather: Cooler weather days away

Sarasota (WWSB) - Another warm day on the Suncoast but cooler weather is just days away. Today will again feature a mix of sun and fair weather clouds with a high well above the normal. The last two days saw record high temperatures with 88 each day. We will get close to that again today but may not break another record. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon with light to medium fasting moving showers lifting from south to north.
On Wednesday our cool front will approach the Suncoast. Rain chances will go up Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not forecast at this time. The second half of Thursday will feature clearing skies and Friday will be sunny.
On Thursday night the cool air will begin to pour in. Winds will become breezy out of the north and humidity will drop fast. Fridays highs will be nearly 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60′s or low 70′s. The cooler weather will linger for two or three days before a slow warm up will follow.
