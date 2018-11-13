FHP investigates I-75 crash that killed a Sarasota man

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.
The accident happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon near the Bee Ridge Road exit.
State troopers say, 53-year-old Dean Hashtani of Sarasota, was heading North on I-75.
Troopers say, he tried to move into the middle lane, when it was not clear.
He then overcorrected, ran off the road and onto the paved shoulder.
His SUV flipped several times.
Hashtani was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
