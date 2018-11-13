Email threatens to blow up schools in Charlotte County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A threat made to schools across the state of Florida on Tuesday, including schools in Charlotte County, proved to be unfounded.
Charlotte County received the threat through their food service department at 5:15am. The message threatened that if the school did not promote the sender's group to area media within three hours, they would blow up 40 schools across the state.
Law enforcement did a cursory search of all of the schools in Charlotte County, but no threat was found. The email was traced to Canada and law enforcement does not believe the threat was valid.
