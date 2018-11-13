Allegiant Airlines offering nine new nonstop flights

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Heads up, frequent travelers - Allegiant Air is adding flights to nine new cities next year.
Allegiant announced the expansion at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Tuesday. The new, year-round routes include:
- Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) - beginning Feb. 22, 2019
- Baltimore via Baltimore / Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) - beginning Feb. 22, 2019
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) - beginning April 3, 2019
- Syracuse, New York via Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) - beginning April 3, 2019
- Cleveland via Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) - beginning April 4, 2019
- Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) - beginning April 4, 2019
- Richmond, Virginia via Richmond International Airport (RIC) - beginning April 4, 2019
- Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) - beginning April 5, 2019
- Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) - beginning April 5, 2019
Each of the nonstop route will operate twice a week. As part of the new offering, Allegiant will offer low introductory fares. You can find more details on their website.
