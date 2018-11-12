Turning Thanksgiving Leftovers into Fresh New Meals with The Spice & Tea Exchange | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Check out these cool Thanksgiving Leftovers recipes from Paulette Callender at The Spice & Tea Exchange!
Easy Sriracha Aioli Recipe
Drizzle this sweet & spicy aioli over roasted potatoes, dip blanched or cooked vegetables in it, or use as a sauce for fish, sandwiches, and more. Easy Sriracha Aioli can be used as a spread, dip, dressing, or anything else you deem fit!
From The Spice & Tea Exchange®
2 tsp Sriracha Sauce Powder
2 tsp Vik’s Garlic Fix! Spice Blend
2 TBS Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
From the Grocery
1¼ cup mayonnaise
2 TBS lemon juice
WHISK all ingredients together in a small bowl, until fully combined.
IT tastes best if it’s refrigerated for 1 hr before use, to allow flavors to develop.
IF using cold from refrigerator, let sit at room temperature 5-10 mins before using.
Wasabi Aioli Variation:
SUBSTITUTE 2 tsp Wasabi Powder in place of the Sriracha Sauce Powder.
Yield: about 1½ cups
Total Time: 1 hr 15 mins
Prep: 1 hr 15 mins
Cook: 0 mins
Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps Recipe
A crunchy dish, full of Asian flair, perfect for an appetizer or entrée (depending on the size of the lettuce leaves used). Ginger Teriyaki Spice Blend perfects this addictive dish with savory flavors.
From The Spice & Tea Exchange®
2 tsp Ginger Teriyaki Spice Blend
½ tsp Ginger Sugar
¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
From the Grocer
1 lb boneless turkey thigh meat
5 tsp rice wine, divided
4 tsp soy sauce, divided
4 tsp toasted sesame oil, divided
2 tsp cornstarch
3 TBS oyster sauce
2 TBS vegetable oil, divided
2 ribs celery, chopped
6 oz mushrooms, sliced
½ cup water chestnuts, sliced ¼” thick
2 green onions, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 pieces romaine lettuce
CUT turkey into 1” thick pieces.
IN a medium bowl, whisk together 2 tsp rice wine, 2 tsp soy sauce, 2 tsp sesame oil, and corn starch.
PLACE turkey in bowl, sprinkle with Ginger Teriyaki Spice Blend.
IN a small bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients: oyster sauce, 1 TBS rice wine, 2 tsp soy sauce, 2 tsp sesame oil, Ginger Sugar, and Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.
IN a skillet, heat 1 TBS vegetable oil over high heat. Add turkey and cook and stir for 3-4 mins. Remove turkey, wipe skillet and add 1 TBS vegetable oil. Once heated, add celery and mushrooms. Cook and stir for 3 mins. Add water chestnuts, green onions, and garlic. Cook and stir for 1 min.
ADD turkey to the skillet. Whisk sauce and add sauce to skillet. Toss and heat through.
SERVE in lettuce leaves.
Yield: 4-6 servings
Total Time: 50 mins
Prep: 35 mins
Cook: 15 mins
Ginger Turmeric Turkey & Vegetable Tea Soup Recipe
The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger and turmeric, make this ancient combination of flavors the perfect herbal tea. Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea is used to provide the deep intense flavors and health benefits to this warming soup
From The Spice & Tea Exchange®
4 TBS Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea
1 tsp Cumin - Ground
2 grinds Pirate’s Bite Spice Blend (optional)
From the Grocer
1 cup carrots, chopped (approx. 2 sticks)
½ cup celery chopped (approx. 2 stalks)
1 green onion
1 lb. turkey
½ cup bean, alfalfa, or broccoli sprouts
1 cup button mushrooms
4 cups vegetable broth
2 TBS lemon juice
4 oz rice noodles
BRING 4 cups of water to a boil (212°F). Remove from heat and add Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea. Steep for 7-8 mins. Using a sieve, filter steeped tea into a large pot. Discard used herbal tea.
MEANWHILE, chop carrots, celery, turkey and green onion. Add chopped veggies, sprouts and mushrooms to the large pot and set on medium heat.
ADD 4 cups vegetable broth, lemon juice and spices. Simmer for 30 mins.
ADD rice noodles and increase heat. Boil for 4-5 mins. Reduce heat and warm until ready to serve.
Yield: 4 servings
Total Time: 1 hr
Prep: 17 mins
Cook: 43 mins
