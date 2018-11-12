Sarasota School District investigating ‘inappropriate’ Planned Parenthood video shown to seniors

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Planned Parenthood video called ‘When Someone Doesn’t Want to Have Sex: What is Consent?’ is causing some outrage in Sarasota County after the district confirms it was show to high school seniors.
According to the district, on November 7th, the video was shown to mostly seniors Pine View High School students and was reported to school administration by two teachers.
District spokeswoman Tracey Beeker says that SPARCC, the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, in Sarasota has been teaching health education classes at the district for five years. Beeker says one of their counselors took it upon themselves to show the video, calling it “inappropriate based on curriculum guidelines” and “not approved or sanctioned by the school district.”
Since the incident, the district reports working with SPARCC and school leadership at Pine View to determine what happened and a cause of action.
Beeker says preliminary reports indicate that the SPARCC counselor acted independently. Until the investigation is complete, the counselor is not allowed to present to students in the district.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.