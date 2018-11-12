Meet Troy Quinn, the New Maestro of The Venice Symphony | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Venice Symphony’s new Maestro makes his debut this weekend, as he conducts the Venice Symphony’s opening concert of the season. The Venice Symphony went on a long and extensive search for a new conductor. And they are being applauded by the music world for their selection. Troy Quinn, Venice Symphony’s new Music Director and Conductor stopped by Suncoast View to talk about the new concert season.
Troy lives in Los Angeles, where he is on the Conducting Faculty of USC. Quinn is in his second season as Music Director of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra in Kentucky. He has conducted London Soloists Chamber Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, and the Boise Philharmonic. He is also the former music director of the Juneau Symphony.
He is also a professional singer and has performed and recorded with the Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson.
He has also worked in television, films and the recording industry. He made appearances on such hit TV Shows as Fox's Glee, NBC's The Voice, and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno while recording on films like "Storks" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".
Troy Quinn makes his debut with the Venice Symphony Friday, November 16 and Saturday November 17 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
For more information go to thevenicesymphony.org
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.