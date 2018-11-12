Jewish barista refuses to let WWII veteran pay as a thank you for his service

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A barista is being praised by the son of a WWII veteran for his kindness.
Jim Young took to Facebook to describe his experience with his father at a Millington,TN Starbucks.
The barista, who Young identifies as Nick, is Jewish and wanted to express his appreciation to the veteran for his service during the Holocaust.
The veteran’s unit liberated a concentration camp in Germany during the war.

