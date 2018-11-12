“Human error” leads to a recount of the recount in Manatee County

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - The recount in Manatee County had to be started over on Monday after some ballots weren’t properly handled.
The state-ordered recount began this morning in Manatee County. State law requires a machine recount in races where the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Governor Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic Senator Bill Nelson was 0.14 percentage points. In the governor’s contest, unofficial results showed Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points.
Around 2pm, after around 43,000 ballots had been counted, staff realized a mistake had been made. The Supervisor of Elections is chalking it up to human error.
There are over ballots - or ballots that have two or more ovals filled out - and under ballots - or ballots that have no ovals filled out. During a recount, both over and under ballots are excluded. But Monday afternoon, staff realized only over ballots had been excluded and under ballots had not been properly excluded.
That meant staff had to start counting some 170,000 ballots all over again.
The Supervisor of Elections says they will still meet Thursday’s recount deadline as staff will stay late to make sure every ballot is counted on time.
Once the recount is complete, if the differences in any of the races are 0.25 percentage points or less, a hand recount will be ordered. All 67 counties face a state-ordered deadline of Thursday to finish their recounts.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.