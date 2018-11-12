The future of Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Legacy Trail is more than 10 miles long, and the goal for some people is to link it to other paths in the state, making one massive trail throughout Florida.
"I love just being out in the outdoors, no cars, and you just feel free," said Sarasota County volunteer Mark Blumenthal.
Blumenthal rides the full length of the Legacy Trail every other day. He calls it the easiest and most environmentally friendly way to get from Venice to south Sarasota.
"You can roller blade on this, you can skate on this, you can bicycle on this, you can run you can walk its for everybody," said Blumenthal.
"It's just one of hundreds of former rail lines in the U.S. transformed into trails. The non-profit "Rails to Trails" says the goal of the program is "to build healthier places for healthier people."
"Its a great way to get them outside, appreciate nature get healthy, get active," said Megan Eidel, Trails Coordinator for Sarasota County.
According to Eidel, more than 225,000 people use the Legacy Trail every year, which is why the county bought land in December using $7.9 million in impact fees to extend the trail nearly three miles.
That extension is separate from the county’s referendum approved by voters on November 6. The plan is to create 30 miles of paved-use trail, and voters voted yes to adding nine miles north to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota, and could eventually connect Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
"It'll be a full park with amenities, stop station, parking, and a multi-use path for recreational opportunities," said Eidel, if voters approve the referendum.
Looking ahead decades, the Legacy Trail could become part of one massive rail-trail. Right now, the goal is to build a complete trail system in the state, connecting Jacksonville to Tampa, down to Naples, east to Miami, and back up to Jacksonville.
“As we build this over the next 10-15 years, this will become an important part of the Florida trail system,” said Blumenthal, who is also the Chairman of the Sarasota County Bicycle Pedestrian Trails Committee.
According to Eidel, the extension would also boost tourism, getting visitors closer to our award winning beaches.
"Boosting economic development, connecting people to our communities, getting people into other places with alternative transportation that they couldn't maybe otherwise," said Eidel.
It will be a few years before cyclists can ride on extended trails in Sarasota County,- but Blumenthal encourages more people to get out and get away from the traffic.
“Try it and see how you like it. I know you will like it,” confidently stated Blumenthal.
