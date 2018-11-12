The Folk Legends Dazzle Us from Venice Theatre | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - he Folk Legends" have performed on stages from Disneyland to the Grand Ole' Opera. And they’ve shared the spotlight with some of the biggest stars in the business. Like the “Limeliters” and the "Kingston Trio. They pay a visit to Suncoast View and give us a preview of the show they will be performing at the Venice Theatre this weekend. George Grove and Rick Dougherty, formerly of the Kingston Trio, and Jerry Siggins, Lead Singer of the “The Diamonds”, sing songs from the Great American Folksong Book.