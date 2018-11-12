First Alert Weather: Unsettled warm weather till Friday then cooler

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A cool front sank south over the weekend but the cool air never really gave us much of a break from the warmer than normal temperatures. In fact, after one crisp morning on Sunday the temperature rebounded to record values in the afternoon with a high of 88. That cold front has now returned as a warm front lifting north and we stay in the warm and muggy air most of the work week.
Along with the moist air comes an unstable atmosphere. Clouds will build each afternoon. As winds begin to shift south a few showers will drift into the Suncoast each day. Rainfall amounts will not be that large for the next few days. However, as the front approaches on Thursday our chance for thunderstorms goes up and some of the storms could produce brief heavy downpours. The rain chances will rapidly diminish as the front moves past and clearing takes place on Friday.
On Friday winds become breezy out of the north and much cooler air arrives. We will have full sunshine and high temperatures in the in low to mid 70′s. Nights will be cool and crisp in the mid 50′s. These cooler temperatures will last past the weekend.
