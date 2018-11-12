First Alert Weather: Unsettled warm weather till Friday then cooler

Along with the moist air comes an unstable atmosphere. Clouds will build each afternoon. As winds begin to shift south a few showers will drift into the Suncoast each day. Rainfall amounts will not be that large for the next few days. However, as the front approaches on Thursday our chance for thunderstorms goes up and some of the storms could produce brief heavy downpours. The rain chances will rapidly diminish as the front moves past and clearing takes place on Friday.