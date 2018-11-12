Drugs found by deputies investigating shooting in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man is in custody for allegedly possessing illegal drugs inside his home that were found during an investigation into a drive-by shooting on his property.
Job Partridge has been arrested and charged with Cocaine Possession, Marijuana Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to a release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday evening, around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3000 block of Newbury Street in Port Charlotte for random gunshots in the area. Deputies checked the street but were unable to observe a disturbance of any damage.
Around 10 pm, deputies checking the area a second time observed damage to the vehicle and home located at 3060 Newbury Street. No one was located at the residence.
While on scene beginning their investigation, another resident on the street pointed out the home’s resident driving around the neighborhood. A patrol deputy was able to stop the vehicle and make contact with Partridge.
According to the release, a search warrant for Partridge’s residence was already applied for to retrieve evidence related to the shooting. Based on a conversation with Partridge, and initial observations at the residence, the search warrant was amended to include narcotics.
A search of the residence yielded approximately 17.6 grams of cocaine, 19.7 grams of marijuana, and 21 vials of suspected steroids. $12,750 in US currency was also located in the residence, bundled by rubber bands in mixed denominations, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact a MCU detective at 941-639-2101. Tips can also be called in to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.