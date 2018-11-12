Crane tilts, hits gym in Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A crane tilted over and crashed into a gym in Manatee County on Monday.
The crane was doing work next to the Crunch Fitness at University and North Lockwood Ridge in Bradenton when it tilted over, crashing into the gym. A person ABC7 spoke with said they were working inside when they heard a thud and were later evacuated from the building.
Witnesses at the scene tell ABC7 the crane was lifting items from the roof when the truck started to tilt and then hit the roof of the building. The driver jumped from the truck as it began to lift from the ground. There is no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries, however the driver was taken from the scene by ambulance.
There is no word of any injuries or anyone on the roof or in the building.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.