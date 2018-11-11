Warm and Then Cooler

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Today we saw our temperatures climb into the mid 80′s. It was drier and mostly sunny. The cold front that came through and barely caught our attention will drift back as a warm front. Monday we will have an about-face with the winds and that wind shift will bring back warm and humid conditions through Wednesday . A new cold front is moving down across the country and through our area by Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of low pressure centers will pulse along the front and it will take a few days for the front to clear our area, Unlike the cold front we had this weekend, the next cold front will make you stand up and take notice. Cooler weather will be in the wake of this next cold front.
Wednesday will be a transitional day. We could see showers develop any time. Winds will begin to shift around to the North-Northeast again and slightly cooler temperatures will be around Wednesday night. Thursday there will be some lingering showers in the morning and the temperatures will be in the upper 70′s. The cooler weather finally arrives in time for next weekend. On Friday the temperatures get into the low 70′s for highs and the lows in the mid 50’s.. Saturday and Sunday promise to be cool and sunny.
We are watching the tropics as an area of disturbed weather continues to move to the West Northwest and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.