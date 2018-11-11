Man attacked by alligator, hospitalized

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a man was hospitalized after being attacked by a 9-foot, 8-inch (3-meter) alligator in Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told news outlets that the 30-year-old man was bitten on the leg Friday morning at Pero Family Farms near Delray Beach.
Officials say the man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. The alligator was removed from the property.
