Deputies searching for vehicle burglary suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a possible burglary suspect that stole from multiple vehicles in the Braden Oaks neighborhood.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown male suspect entered seven unlocked vehicles from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The unknown suspect took change, cash and a set of car keys from the vehicles.
Deputies say a canvass for video located a potential suspect and suspect vehicle involved in three vehicle burglaries that occurred in the same time frame just across the Braden River.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
