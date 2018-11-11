A Beautiful Finish to the Weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) -It’s hard to believe we had a cold front move down the state today. But we will notice the difference on Sunday. Drier air and lots of sunshine will follow the cold front into our area and we can expect lows to be in the mid 60s. Highs will once again be in the low 80s with only a 20% chance for a few showers.
Monday the temperatures begins to warm up again with highs in the mid 80s and a return to some moisture. The next cold front arrives with a little more of a punch. Tuesday we will see a stronger cold front move through later in the day and bring with it a good chance for mainly showers and a small possibility of an isolated thunderstorm through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we will see the front settle to our South and much cooler air build in behind it. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s! Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day.
The cooler weather will stick around through Friday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s.
