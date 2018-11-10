Venice High School student battling cancer granted wish to E! People’s Choice Awards

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - A Venice High School student who has been battling cancer was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation at school on Friday, November 9.
Sydney Hampton, an 18-year-old Osprey Resident has undergone chemotherapy and surgery for a rare form of cancer. Hampton’s mom, Elaine, is hoping the wish experience on the Suncoast and in California will be a new beginning for them, with the teenager’s diagnosis and treatment coming just months after she lost her father to cancer.
Hampton thought Friday was going to be an average day at school, but she was about to have the surprise of a lifetime. She was surprised at Venice High School with a special send-off that included Venice High’s drum line, cheerleaders, classmates and her family.
Hampton left campus in a chauffeur-driven limousine to be a VIP guest at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
“Make-A-Wish doing this for them and their families and putting a smile on their face is priceless,” said Elaine Hampton.
