Thousands flee deadly California wildfires

(CNN/RNN) – The wildfires burning in California have turned deadly.
Nine people have been killed after a series of fast-moving fires ripped through the state, putting millions under red-flag warnings and pushing thousands from their homes.
Thousands of structures have been destroyed.
To the north, the Camp Fire has led to at least nine deaths, and has pushed at least 50,000 people from their homes.
Cal Fire, the state’s fire-fighting agency, said it’s the most destructive fire in state history in terms of structure loss. It’s already destroyed most homes in the Northern California town of Paradise.
It’s also consumed at least 70,000 acres, and officials said the fight is far from over – and they warn more evacuations may be necessary.
In Southern California, two large fires – named the “Hill Fire” and the “Woolsey Fire” – have forced residents of Los Angeles, Ventura and Malibu from their homes.
The fires have also affected Thousand Oaks, the site of a mass shooting that left 12 dead late Wednesday.
"Fire departments are not able to put out wind-driven brush fires,” said Andy Fox, the mayor of Thousand Oaks. “Our best efforts as a community is to evacuate."
Strong winds and low humidity have fueled the fires. Panicked residents have fled as they ripped through neighborhoods.
"It was crazy – people driving like maniacs to get out of here. It's never been this bad," one Calabasas resident said.
Another Calabasas resident remarked: “I just can’t believe it. It really looks like a war zone."
Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Butte County in the north, and for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in the south.
President Donald Trump has granted the state’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration, which will dedicate federal resources toward assisting state and local emergency responders.
