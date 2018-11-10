Sarasota police officer removed from plane for allegedly being intoxicated, shoving airline staffer

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested in Pinellas County Friday night.
Officer Derrick Gilbert was arrested by deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30pm at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport on charges of trespassing, battery and domestic battery following an incident.
The Associated Press reports the off-duty officer was forced off an Allegiant Airline flight for being too intoxicated. Airline staff said Gilbert was so drunk on the plane he couldn’t find his seat, was slurring his speech and appeared confused. A witness said Gilbert pushed a female airline staffer and later angrily grabbed his 18-year-old son by the neck when the teen tried to calm Gilbert.
Authorities said he initially refused to leave the plane after staff said they have a zero tolerance policy for intoxication.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino ordered the 51-year-old to be placed on paid administrative leave once he’s released from the Pinellas County Jail and an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched.
“We hold our officers to the highest standard of both professionalism on and off duty,” said Chief DiPino. “I’ve instructed our Internal Affairs Division to conduct a through investigation. We will diligently investigate this incident per our policies.”
Officer Gilbert is a member of the Patrol Division with Sarasota Police. A spokesperson says because of the active investigation, the department will not be able to discuss the case further.
