Sarasota police officer placed on leave following arrest at St. Petersburg-Clearwater AirportSt. Pete

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested in Pinellas County Friday night.
Officer Derrick Gilbert was arrested by deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30pm at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport on charges of trespassing, battery and domestic battery following an incident.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino ordered the 51-year-old to be placed on paid administrative leave once he’s released from the Pinellas County Jail and an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched.
“We hold our officers to the highest standard of both professionalism on and off duty,” said Chief DiPino. “I’ve instructed our Internal Affairs Division to conduct a through investigation. We will diligently investigate this incident per our policies.”
Officer Gilbert is a member of the Patrol Division with Sarasota Police. A spokesperson says because of the active investigation, the department will not be able to discuss the case further.
