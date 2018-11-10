RED TIDE REPORT: Levels generally decrease in Manatee and Sarasota counties

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After two weeks of increasing concentrations of red tide along the Suncoast, samples showed a general decrease - though there’s no telling how long it will last.
After Hurricane Michael plowed through the Gulf of Mexico, red tide essentially disappeared from the shoreline. But over the past two weeks, red tide has returned, being found in high concentrations from Manatee to Charlotte counties and turning the sample map red.
In their end-of-the-week red tide report, released Friday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found concentrations generally decreased in Manatee and Sarasota counties, while increasing in parts of Charlotte County. Adding some more orange to the mix of dots along the coast.
The good news is, if you’re planning to head to the beach this weekend, winds will be from the NNE, blowing the red tide odors out to the Gulf instead of to the shore. However, it will be cooler!
Red tide was observed at background to high concentrations in Manatee County, very low to high concentrations in Sarasota County, and low to high concentrations in Charlotte County.
Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict net southern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters over the next four days.
