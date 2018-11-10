Lawyer: Trump exceeded power by reversing Obama drilling ban

In the government's response to the lawsuit, it said only allowing presidents to take land out of consideration for development "is one-way ratchet that broadly authorizes any one President to limit the national potential for leasing, exploration, and development in the OCS for all time while simultaneously tying the hands of that same President and all future presidents, even if those limits prove unwise or contrary to the critical national priorities that OCSLA advances, including energy development and national security."