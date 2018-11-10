The Latest: Trump blames mental illness for bar shooting

Standing at the microphones, from left to right, Paul Delacourt, assistant director for the FBI Los Angeles, and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley look on as Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian speaks to the media, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple people were fatally shot late Wednesday by the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP)