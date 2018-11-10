Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Return to TV

Chip and Joanna Gaines guests on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
By ABC7 Staff | November 10, 2018 at 11:44 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 11:44 AM

WACO, TX (WWSB) -Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their return to TV on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The HGTV stars announced they will be returning to TV with their own network.

On the show they discussed the newest addition to their family, their decision to end Fixer-Upper and what’s next fro the franchise, and spin-off details.

We want to create a space on television unlike anything that exists today. A lifestyle channel aimed at inspiring and looking at the world in a new way. Stay tuned...
@magnolia

Chip Gaines said," We will have our network and really carve it out. It’s going to be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas so we don’t have to travel a whole lot."

