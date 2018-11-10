Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Return to TV

WACO, TX (WWSB) -Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their return to TV on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
The HGTV stars announced they will be returning to TV with their own network.
On the show they discussed the newest addition to their family, their decision to end Fixer-Upper and what’s next fro the franchise, and spin-off details.
Chip Gaines said," We will have our network and really carve it out. It’s going to be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas so we don’t have to travel a whole lot."
