First Alert Traffic: Port Charlotte man killed in car crash, driver fled on foot

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say they are searching for a driver that collided into another vehicle killing a Port Charlotte man.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver violated the right of way of 67-year-old Michael Shea, which cost him his life.
The accident occurred on Friday, November 9 around 6:00 p.m.
Troopers say Shea entered the intersection of US-41 and Jacaranda Blvd. with a green light and another vehicle failed to yield, striking the left side of Shea’s vehicle. Shea became separated from his vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver fled the scene on foot and FHP is actively searching for the driver. If anyone has any information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
Troopers say the driver was operating 2017 Nissan Sentra.
