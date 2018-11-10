Cold front brings in a chance for a few showers and slightly cooler air for weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Say good by to the mid to upper 80s but only for 2 days. A weak cold front will move through the Suncoast around midday on Saturday bringing an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a passing shower or two.
This front will also bring with it some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. Winds will pick up in the afternoon once the front moves through. That wind shift will be from the NNE and sweep in some drier air so it will feel much more comfortable as well.
On Sunday expect lows to be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Highs will once again be in the low 80s with only a 20% chance for a few showers.
Monday the temperatures begins to warm up again with highs in the mid 80s and a return to some moisture. Tuesday we will see a stronger cold front move through later in the day and bring with it a good chance for mainly showers and a small possibility of an isolated thunderstorm through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we will see the front settle to our South and much cooler air build in behind it. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s! Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day.
The cooler weather will stick around through Friday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s.
Bob Harrigan
