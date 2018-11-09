We Try Sand Sculpting for the Siesta Key Crystal Classic | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sand sculptors from all over the world are getting ready for this weekend's Siesta Key Crystal Classic, and we know where you can get a front row seat as they prepare, right from your computer or mobile phone. Visit the Siesta Key Crystal Classic's Facebook page. They're posting daily video of that day's progress, so you can get a preview of some of this year's sculptures.
This week, Master Sand Sculptors from all around the world are in town to compete in the Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival.
Brian Wigelsworth, Creator and Sand Coordinator of the Festival visits Suncoast View. He says, "Sculptors all over the world are making a good living working with sand. That should be an inspiration to all the kids playing on the beach right now."
He shows us how it’s done. He says each sculptor decides what he’s making. New this year, there will be 8 solo sculptors competing, and 8 teams. And the Festival has grown to include all kinds of fun. Brian says, “Live music, food, drink and retail vendors. The festival is open until November 12. And it’s open until 9 pm Saturday and Sunday nights with lighted, colored sculptures.”
