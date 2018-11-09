Three races in Florida - U.S. Senate, Governor, and Agriculture Commissioner - heading to possible recounts

SARASOTA (WWSB/AP) - Under state law in Florida, a recount is mandatory if the winning candidate’s margin is 0.5 percentage points or less. If the statewide margin then falls below 0.25 percentage points, a manual recount will be ordered in each county.
Florida is now looking at three races - U.S. Senate, Governor, and Agriculture Commissioner - that may be heading to possible recounts. The margins in each are razor thin, but they continue to shift as additional ballots are counted.
As of Friday morning, here’s what those races looked like:
Republican Ron DeSantis led Democrat Andrew Gillum by 36,199 votes out of just over 8.2 million cast, or a difference of 0.44 of a percentage point.
Gillum conceded the race Tuesday night, but now his campaign is preparing for a possible state-mandated recount. In a statement, Gillum’s campaign says it underestimated the ballots that still needed to be counted when he conceded and is monitoring the situation.
Republican Rick Scott led Democrat Bill Nelson by 15,068 votes out of just over 8.1 million cast, or a difference of 0.18 of a percentage point.
Scott declared victory Tuesday night, but Nelson never conceded, issuing one statement saying his campaign was preparing for the recount. Scott’s campaign issued a statement saying, “This race is over. It’s a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists.”
Democrat Nikki Fried now leads Republican Matt Caldwell by 2,924 votes out of just over 8 million cast, or a difference of 0.04 of a percentage point.
Caldwell declared victory Tuesday night when he led the race by more than 13,000 votes, but Fried never conceded. Now the race has flipped and Fried is in the lead.
The recount process is automatic unless a candidate agrees to forgo it. Counties have until Saturday to turn in their first set of unofficial returns.
Under state law in Florida, a recount is mandatory if the winning candidate’s margin is 0.5 percentage points or less. That will be determined this weekend by Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner after the canvassing boards in each of Florida’s 67 counties certify their returns. The recount, if ordered, would likely begin Monday.
The process, if it goes forward, will be different than the one that gained international notoriety in 2000, when the Supreme Court ordered an end to vote counting in Florida after a month, allowing Republican George W. Bush to claim the presidency with 537 votes.
At the time, each county had its own voting system. Many used punch cards — voters poked out chads, leaving tiny holes in their ballots representing their candidates. Some voters, however, didn't fully punch out the presidential chad or gave it just a little push. Those hanging and dimpled chads had to be examined by the canvassing boards, a lengthy and tiresome process that became fodder for late-night comedians.
Now, all Florida counties use ballots where voters use a pen to fill in a bubble next to their candidate's name, much like a student does when taking a multiple-choice test. When voters finish marking their ballots, they run them through a scanning machine that records the count. The ballot is stored inside the machine.
If the recount happens, each county will again run each Senate ballot through a scanner under the watchful eye of representatives of both sides. Ballots that cannot be read because they aren't marked or mismarked will be set aside.
If the statewide margin then falls below 0.25 percentage points, Detzner will order a manual recount in each county. Rejected ballots will be examined by counting teams to determine if the voters' intentions were obvious. If either side objects to a counting team's decision or the team can't make a decision, the ballot will be forwarded to the county's canvassing board, with the three members voting on the final decision. The members are the county supervisor of elections, a judge and the chair of the county commissioners.
The process will likely be finished in days.
