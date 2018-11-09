SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Four burglary suspects rob convenience store

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is attempting to identify four burglary suspects that were caught on camera burglarizing two convenience stores on Monday, November 5.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, video shows a silver type color 4-door sedan back into a parking space and four males exiting the vehicle and approaching the front door. One of the occupants was carrying a large rock and threw it through the front door. Once inside, the four suspects ran towards the cash register, grabbed multiple cartons of cigarettes and fled the store. The exact number and value are unknown.
Police say the first burglary occurred at a Shell station located at 300 N. Washington Blvd. and the second burglary occurred at the Citgo/Dodge store on Fruitville road. Police say the first burglary was reported at 1:10 a.m. and the second was reported at 1:20 a.m.
Detectives believe the same four suspects are involved in both cases.
Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-954-7076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
