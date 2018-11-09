Scott and Nelson both seek courts to intervene in battle for U.S. Senate seat

But Palm Beach was also the home to the infamous "butterfly ballot" that many Democrats believe cost Gore the election. The county's then-elections supervisor, Democrat Theresa LePore, wanted to make the 10 presidential candidates' names bigger on the ballot so senior citizens could read them. Instead of listing them in one column, she broke the names into two columns. In the left were Bush, Gore and four minor party candidates — six lines in total. On the right were five lines — four minor party candidates and a space for a write-in.