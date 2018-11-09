Recount would be costly statewide including Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - As a recount looms in the state of Florida in some key races including the Senate race and the race for governor, many people are feeling a sense of deja vu. It was the presidential election in 2000 between George W. Bush and Al Gore that cost the state of Florida millions of dollars in overtime.
18 years later, the Supervisors of Elections in Sarasota and Manatee Counties are getting ready to have to shell out big money to cover the cost of a recount.
“So many of my staff are on salary, we’re not going to have that, but the ones who are working overtime, we’ll have some overtime numbers in there,” said Michael Bennett, Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County.
Bennett anticipates those numbers will add up to an additional 25 to 30,000 dollars when all is said and done in Manatee County. In Sarasota County, the Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it can cost them tens of thousands a dollar each day. Turner tells us that money will come out of his budget which is already stretched pretty thin.
“It’s going to take dozens of people, that are going to be working potentially over the weekend and for days in a row to try and help us hand feed ballots back through the machines,” said Turner.
Statewide, the recount costs would be in the millions. If there is a recount, all the ballots would have to be counted and in by 3pm on Thursday, November 15th. It should be known if there will be a recount sometime this weekend.
