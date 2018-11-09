The Pops Orchestra Previews John Denver Tribute “Coming Home” | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Pops Orchestra will honor Veterans as it kicks off it’s fall season that day, with a concert called “John Denver Coming Home.” John Denver Tribute Artist Tom Becker will be performing with the Orchestra. He visits Suncoast View to talk about the concert, along with Robyn Bell, The Sarasota Pops Orchestra Conductor and Artistic Director.
Tom talks about his connection to John Denver. “I am a former member of the legendary folk group, “The New Christy Minstrels”. John Denver was a part of “The New Christy Minstrels” organization through it’s fonder, Randy Sparks. Randy was John’s first manager.” Tom continues, “I started performing John Denver Tribute Shows along with my wife 10 years ago here in Florida. One of the highlights of performing this show was when Public Television recorded a concert we did for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, along with the Waynesboro Symphony. Last year in October, we were invited to perform at the 20th annual John Denver Celebration in Apsen, Colorado.”
The Sarasota Pops Orchestra salutes our veterans with their “John Denver Coming Home Concert”, November 11 at Riverview Performing Arts Center and on November 12th at State College of Florida’s Neal Auditorium. For more information go to thepopsorchestra.org
