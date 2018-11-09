The Pops Orchestra Previews John Denver Tribute “Coming Home” | Suncoast View

Tom talks about his connection to John Denver. “I am a former member of the legendary folk group, “The New Christy Minstrels”. John Denver was a part of “The New Christy Minstrels” organization through it’s fonder, Randy Sparks. Randy was John’s first manager.” Tom continues, “I started performing John Denver Tribute Shows along with my wife 10 years ago here in Florida. One of the highlights of performing this show was when Public Television recorded a concert we did for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, along with the Waynesboro Symphony. Last year in October, we were invited to perform at the 20th annual John Denver Celebration in Apsen, Colorado.”