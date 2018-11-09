North Port man arrested on child pornography charges

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday for Transmission and Possession of Child Pornography.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, they found a laptop with two images of child pornography when they executed a search warrant at Luis Gonzalez’s home in North Port. When they first interviewed Gonzalez he told detectives he would give them permission to look at his computer, but his mother had the password, since he gets caught up in playing video games.
According to detectives over the course of the interview, Gonzalez admitted to watching and downloading child pornography on his computer.
Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he is charged with a single count of Transmission of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
