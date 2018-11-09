More US adults and kids are doing yoga, meditating

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, yoga enthusiasts take part in the Pittsburgh Yoga Expo, at the Pittsburgh Opera building in Pittsburgh. A new report says more Americans are doing yoga and meditation - including kids. A government survey last year found 14 percent of adults said they had recently done yoga, and the same percentage had recently done meditation. That’s up from 9.5 percent and 4 percent from a similar survey that was conducted five years earlier. For kids ages 4 through 17, the latest survey found 8 percent had recent done yoga, up from 3 percent. About 6 percent did meditation, which was similar to the earlier survey. (Matt Freed /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) (Matt Freed)