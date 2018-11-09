Highlighting the unique characters and personalities on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Do you know someone along the Suncoast who is a “real character,” as the phrase goes?
ABC7 is looking to start a series highlighting the people who live in Sarasota and Manatee counties. We know there is an eclectic mix of personalities along the Suncoast and we want to feature people who make up the backbone of this area.
Are you one of those people? Do you know someone who is? Fill out the form below and make a suggestion! If we get enough, we’ll launch a series and you or someone you know may be a part of it.
Note: We know there are a LOT of fantastic business owners, authors and artists on the Suncoast, but this series is not about self-promotion. We are looking for people who are a “real character” whose day job is a footnote to their personality. Please keep that in mind when making suggestions!
