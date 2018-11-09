Ferragamo profits slump on lower footwear sales

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, models wear creations as part of the Salvatore Ferragamo women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. The Salvatore Ferragamo fashion house says earnings in the first nine months of the year were down 18 percent as sales of the trademark footwear slumped. The leather goods and apparel maker on Thursday, Nov. 8 reported net profit of 65 million euros ($74 million) in the period, compared with 79 million euros in the first nine months of 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file) (Antonio Calanni)