Denise Amber Lee Foundation still saving lives nearly 11 years later

Following the 21-year-old’s death, Lee had started the Denise Amber Lee Foundation. He speaks to and helps train 911 centers throughout the country using Denise’s story. When she was kidnapped from her home, there had been at least one 911 call that was mishandled and did not get dispatched properly in Charlotte County. Some believe that may have cost her her life. Denise had been shot and killed and her body was found in the woods near Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port two days after she went missing. The family did win a civil wrongful death lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Lee just wants to make sure that what happened to his wife, never happens again.