Another day of summer continues on Friday

We can expect another day on Friday with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s inland and mid 80s near the coast. With the humidity still fairly high it will feel like 90 in most places E. of the interstate. Winds will start out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a west wind developing along the coast in the early afternoon. As the sea breeze moves inland we will see a better chance for a few scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm late in the day.