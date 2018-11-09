Native American women's election to US House celebrated

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate Deb Haaland speaks to supporters during her visit to the Albuquerque Indian Center for the Native Vote Celebration in Albuquerque, N.M., on midterms election night. Haaland and Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids were elected the first two Native American women to serve in Congress. Haaland who won in New Mexico's 1st congressional district and Davids who won in Kansas' 3rd congressional district will join U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, who is Chickasaw, and Markwayne Mullin, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, in the House. (AP Photo/Juan Labreche, File) (AP)