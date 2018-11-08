VIDEO: Two F-15s fly over SRQ Airport practicing approaches

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Did you see the F-15s flying over the Sarasota airport on Thursday?
ABC7 received a handful of messages from those who saw the two United States Air Force F-15s and who wanted to know what was going.
The manager of operations at Sarasota-Bradenton Airport tells ABC7 the jets were practicing a couple of instrument approaches while on their way from McDill Air Force Base to Homestead Air Force Base in south Florida. Audrey Lam managed to capture video of the F-15s at the airport.
The airport says military pilots have to practice operating and landing at unfamiliar airports and as a public airport, they authorize government aircraft to use the facility.
