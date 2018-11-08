VIDEO: Man steals thousands of dollars worth of tools from boat storage facility

PUNTA GORDA, FL (WWSB) - Detectives need your help finding a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a boat storage facility in Punta Gorda.
It happened around 4:30am last Friday at the Emerald Point Condos boat storage on Marion Avenue. The suspect cut two holes in the fence after parking his silver or light-colored, four-door pickup at the business next door on Orchid Drive. In the video, you can see the suspect’s pickup in the top right hand corner.
The suspect stole a Garmin Echomap Plus from one boat and two power washers, four Milwaukee drills and a bag of tools from a shed.
If you have any information on his identity, call 941-575-5527.
