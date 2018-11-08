Two F-15s fly over SRQ Airport practicing approaches

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Did you see the F-15s flying over the Sarasota airport on Thursday?
ABC7 received a handful of messages from those who saw the two United States Air Force F-15s and who wanted to know what was going.
The manager of operations at Sarasota-Bradenton Airport tells ABC7 the jets were practicing a couple of instrument approaches while on their way from McDill Air Force Base to Homestead Air Force Base in south Florida.
The airport says military pilots have to practice operating and landing at unfamiliar airports and as a public airport, they authorize government aircraft to use the facility.
