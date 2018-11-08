State election site shows recount looming in Florida governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thursday afternoon, as votes continued to be counted, the State Division of Elections showed the candidates in the Florida governor’s race were less than 1/2 of 1 percent apart.
Florida law requires a recount in races in which the winning margin is 0.5 percent or less, unless the trailing candidate says in writing that he or she doesn’t want a recount. Canvassing boards conduct the recount by running ballots through vote tabulation machines.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican Ron DeSantis led Democrat Andrew Gillum by 38,515 votes out of just over 8.2 million cast, or a difference of 0.47 of a percentage point.
Gillum’s campaign now says it’s prepared for a possible recount in the Florida governor race that he conceded to DeSantis on Tuesday night.
In a statement Thursday, Gillum's campaign says it underestimated the ballots that still needed to be counted when he conceded.
The campaign says it's monitoring the situation and preparing for a possible state-mandated recount.
